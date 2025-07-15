Next Article
Mumbai electric double-decker bus ignites; no casualties
On Tuesday morning, a BEST electric double-decker bus caught fire near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai.
The driver acted fast and got everyone off safely—no injuries at all.
This is actually the first time such an incident has happened since these e-buses joined Mumbai's roads three years ago.
Short circuit suspected to be cause of fire
The fire started near a high-voltage battery by the front left tire while the bus was running its usual route.
Firefighters responded quickly and put out the flames.
Early checks suggest a short circuit might be to blame, but authorities are now investigating to make sure it doesn't happen again.