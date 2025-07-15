Court shields cartoonist over controversial PM post India Jul 15, 2025

The Supreme Court has pulled up Indore-based cartoonist Hemant Malviya for sharing a cartoon about PM Modi and the RSS, calling it "inflammatory" and "immature."

The judges said this was an "abuse of freedom of speech" and ordered the post to be deleted.

Malviya's request for anticipatory bail was not granted immediately, with more court hearings set for Tuesday.