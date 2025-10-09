Mumbai girl seeks cancelation of POCSO FIR over online harassment

Court asks if POCSO should apply in this case

The High Court, comprising Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam A Ankhad, questioned whether the POCSO Act should apply since both the accused and the victim are minors and there was no physical abuse—just online harassment.

The prosecutor explained the FIR was based on the family's first complaint before knowing who sent the messages.

The girl's lawyer has asked the court to pause chargesheet filing until a decision is made.

Both girls are currently preparing for their Class 10 board exams as the investigation continues.