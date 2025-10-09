India declares 3 cough syrups toxic after WHO intervention 

India has recalled three cough syrups after they were found contaminated with diethylene glycol (DEG), a toxic substance. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) confirmed the presence of DEG in these products—Coldrif, Respifresh TR, and ReLife. The contaminated syrups were manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals in Tamil Nadu and Rednex Pharmaceuticals and Shape Pharma Private Limited in Gujarat . Ranganathan Govindan, the owner of Sresan Pharma, has already been arrested by Madhya Pradesh police.

Tragic toll Recall after 17 child deaths in MP The recall comes after at least 20 child deaths in Madhya Pradesh were linked to these products. Coldrif was found to have a dangerously high DEG level of 48.6%, while Respifresh TR and ReLife had lower but still hazardous levels of 1.34% and 0.616%, respectively. The CDSCO has now banned the manufacture of all medicinal products by these companies.

Ongoing investigation WHO investigating possible link between cough syrups and deaths Per reports, the World Health Organization (WHO) had contacted India on October 1 over media reports of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan suffering from acute renal failure and encephalitis. The WHO also sought clarification from Indian authorities on whether the cough syrup had been exported to other nations. On Wednesday, India informed WHO that three contaminated syrups had been identified, and none had been exported.