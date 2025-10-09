JeM forms women's wing led by Azhar's sister: Report

Efforts to recruit women in India

The group is now reaching out to the wives of its commanders and women facing financial hardship in cities like Bahawalpur, Karachi, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Haripur, and Mansehra.

JeM is also using online networks to try and recruit women in Indian regions such as Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of south India, sharing religious-themed content to attract educated Muslim women.

This marks a big shift for JeM, which has mostly relied on male operatives in the past.