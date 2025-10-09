Modi, Starmer announce major pacts in defense, education, critical minerals 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer have announced a series of agreements to strengthen trade and strategic ties between the two nations. The announcements were made during a joint press conference at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. The agreements cover areas such as economic links, education expansion, and defense cooperation.

Leadership impact Modi welcomed Starmer's visit, noted progress in India-UK ties PM Modi welcomed PM Starmer on his first visit to India and noted that there has been significant progress in India-UK ties under his leadership. He described the deepening partnership as an example of stability in an uncertain world. The leaders also highlighted the recent Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed in July, which they termed a "breakthrough moment."

Key agreements Nine UK universities to open campuses in India Modi announced that nine UK universities will open campuses in India, with three to be located in GIFT City. This will make Britain "India's leading international provider of higher education," said Starmer. Modi also reaffirmed India's commitment to enhancing maritime security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. He further said India and the UK have decided to establish an industry guild and supply chain observatory for cooperation on critical minerals, with its satellite campus at ISM Dhanbad.

Remarks Modi on global instability "In the current era of global instability, this growing partnership between India and the UK is becoming a crucial foundation for global stability and economic progress. We shared views on peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and West Asia, as well as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine." "On the Ukraine conflict and the Gaza issue, India supports all efforts to restore peace through dialogue and diplomacy....We are fully committed to enhancing maritime security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region," Modi said.

Air force Agreements on military training cooperation The leaders signed agreements on military training cooperation. "Under this, Flying Instructors of the Indian Air Force will work as trainers in the UK's Royal Air Force. The dynamism of India and the expertise of the UK together create a unique synergy," Starmer said. On his first day, Starmer also announced that three Bollywood films will be made in the UK by Yash Raj Films starting in 2026.

#WATCH | Mumbai: UK PM Keir Starmer says, "The UK and India stand side-by-side as global leaders in tech and innovation. So, we have taken the opportunity to deepen our cooperation through our technology, security initiative with new commitments on AI, advanced communication,…