Modi, Starmer announce major pacts in defense, education, critical minerals 

By Chanshimla Varah
Oct 09, 2025
01:50 pm
What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer have announced a series of agreements to strengthen trade and strategic ties between the two nations. The announcements were made during a joint press conference at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. The agreements cover areas such as economic links, education expansion, and defense cooperation.

Leadership impact

Modi welcomed Starmer's visit, noted progress in India-UK ties

PM Modi welcomed PM Starmer on his first visit to India and noted that there has been significant progress in India-UK ties under his leadership. He described the deepening partnership as an example of stability in an uncertain world. The leaders also highlighted the recent Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed in July, which they termed a "breakthrough moment."

Key agreements

Nine UK universities to open campuses in India

Modi announced that nine UK universities will open campuses in India, with three to be located in GIFT City. This will make Britain "India's leading international provider of higher education," said Starmer. Modi also reaffirmed India's commitment to enhancing maritime security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. He further said India and the UK have decided to establish an industry guild and supply chain observatory for cooperation on critical minerals, with its satellite campus at ISM Dhanbad.

Remarks

Modi on global instability

"In the current era of global instability, this growing partnership between India and the UK is becoming a crucial foundation for global stability and economic progress. We shared views on peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and West Asia, as well as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine." "On the Ukraine conflict and the Gaza issue, India supports all efforts to restore peace through dialogue and diplomacy....We are fully committed to enhancing maritime security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region," Modi said.

Air force

Agreements on military training cooperation

The leaders signed agreements on military training cooperation. "Under this, Flying Instructors of the Indian Air Force will work as trainers in the UK's Royal Air Force. The dynamism of India and the expertise of the UK together create a unique synergy," Starmer said. On his first day, Starmer also announced that three Bollywood films will be made in the UK by Yash Raj Films starting in 2026.

Deepening cooperation through technology

Trade acceleration

Trade deal 

The UK government claims that the UK-India trade agreement, signed in July, has already resulted in £1 billion in investment and the creation of around 7,000 jobs in the UK. Under the trade agreement, India's average tariff on UK imports will be reduced from 15% to 3%. The UK will also lower tariffs on Indian apparel, footwear, jewelry, and frozen seafood, among other items, while India will lower import levies on Scotch whiskey, cosmetics, medical devices, and luxury cars.