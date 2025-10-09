Next Article
BRO sets Guinness World Record with highest motorable road
India
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) just set a Guinness World Record by building the Likaru-Mig La-Fukche road in Ladakh—now the highest motorable road on the planet at 19,400 feet.
This new route beats the previous record and connects Hanle and Fukche, right near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
More than just a record
This isn't just a cool record. The road was built through brutal conditions—think thin air, freezing cold, and rough terrain.
It now gives locals and the military improved all-season access to remote villages, making travel easier and boosting high-altitude tourism.
Plus, its spot near the LAC makes it a big deal for national security.