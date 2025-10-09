Next Article
Land Rover crashes into 5 vehicles, motorcycle in Noida
India
A Land Rover Defender, driven by Noida resident Sunit, lost control and crashed into five vehicles and a motorcycle near Gulshan One29 Mall on Wednesday night.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Driver detained, SUV seized
Police quickly detained the driver and seized the SUV to manage the scene.
Early reports point to negligent driving as the likely cause.
The investigation is ongoing, serving as a reminder to stay alert and follow traffic rules—accidents can happen in a split second.