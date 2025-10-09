Advocate who hurled shoe at CJI expelled from bar association 

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has expelled advocate Rakesh Kishore after he threw a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai. The incident took place on October 6 when Kishore entered Court Room 1 and attempted the act before being escorted away. As he was being removed from the courtroom by security personnel, he allegedly shouted, "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge" (we will not tolerate insult to Sanatana Dharma).

Expulsion details Bar Council of India also suspended his bar license The SCBA said it found Kishore's behavior to be a "direct assault on judicial independence" and a "serious breach of professional ethics." "Such reprehensible, disorderly, and intemperate behavior is utterly unbecoming of an officer of the Court and constitutes a serious breach of professional ethics, decorum, and the dignity of the Supreme Court of India; The Executive Committee finds that the said conduct amounts to a direct assault on judicial independence, the sanctity of courtroom proceedings," the resolution read.

CJI's reaction Kishor said that he has no regrets Asked about his action, Kishor said that he has no regrets and remained unapologetic. "A PIL was filed in the court of CJI on September 16. The CJI mocked it and said - go and pray to the idol and tell it to restore its own head. Don't provide relief to the petitioner, but don't mock him either. I was hurt. I was not inebriated. I don't regret what happened," he told India Today.

Contempt proceedings Advocate moves plea for criminal contempt against Kishore On Thursday, advocate Subhash Chandran KR sought Attorney General R Venkataramani's consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Kishore. The plea argued that Kishore's actions were a "gross interference with the administration of justice" and a "deliberate attempt to undermine the dignity of the Supreme Court." It also noted that despite his expulsion, Kishore continued making derogatory remarks against CJI Gavai in media interactions.