Advocate who hurled shoe at CJI expelled from bar association
What's the story
The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has expelled advocate Rakesh Kishore after he threw a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai. The incident took place on October 6 when Kishore entered Court Room 1 and attempted the act before being escorted away. As he was being removed from the courtroom by security personnel, he allegedly shouted, "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge" (we will not tolerate insult to Sanatana Dharma).
Expulsion details
Bar Council of India also suspended his bar license
The SCBA said it found Kishore's behavior to be a "direct assault on judicial independence" and a "serious breach of professional ethics." "Such reprehensible, disorderly, and intemperate behavior is utterly unbecoming of an officer of the Court and constitutes a serious breach of professional ethics, decorum, and the dignity of the Supreme Court of India; The Executive Committee finds that the said conduct amounts to a direct assault on judicial independence, the sanctity of courtroom proceedings," the resolution read.
CJI's reaction
Kishor said that he has no regrets
Asked about his action, Kishor said that he has no regrets and remained unapologetic. "A PIL was filed in the court of CJI on September 16. The CJI mocked it and said - go and pray to the idol and tell it to restore its own head. Don't provide relief to the petitioner, but don't mock him either. I was hurt. I was not inebriated. I don't regret what happened," he told India Today.
Contempt proceedings
Advocate moves plea for criminal contempt against Kishore
On Thursday, advocate Subhash Chandran KR sought Attorney General R Venkataramani's consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Kishore. The plea argued that Kishore's actions were a "gross interference with the administration of justice" and a "deliberate attempt to undermine the dignity of the Supreme Court." It also noted that despite his expulsion, Kishore continued making derogatory remarks against CJI Gavai in media interactions.
Case
About the case
The attack is connected to CJI Gavai's earlier remarks in a case involving the restoration of a seven-foot beheaded idol of Lord Vishnu at Khajuraho. While dismissing the case, he had said, "Go and ask the deity himself to do something now." After he was detained, Kishore had said he "couldn't sleep after that judgment" and claimed "the almighty was asking me every night how I could rest after such an insult."