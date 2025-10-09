Next Article
Punjab Police bust Babbar Khalsa terror module, arrest 2 men
Punjab Police just stopped a major terror plot in Jalandhar, busting a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) module and seizing 2.5kg of IEDs that were apparently ready for a targeted attack.
Two men, Gurjinder Singh and Diwan Singh, were arrested during the Thursday operation.
Police also busted a cross-border smuggling ring in Amritsar
Turns out, the whole thing was being run by two UK-based handlers, Nishan Jaurian and Adesh Jamarai, under BKI leader Harwinder Singh Rinda.
Meanwhile, Punjab Police also cracked down on a cross-border smuggling ring in Amritsar—arresting two more people, Gurjant Singh and Gurvel Singh, with 2.5kg of heroin and five pistols meant for local gangs.
These back-to-back busts show how seriously the police are taking threats to Punjab's security right now.