Student humiliated for not paying full fees
India
In Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, a class 10 student named Fahad Faiz Khan was allegedly made to sit on the floor during an exam at Salahuddin Ayyubi Memorial Urdu High School because his family couldn't pay the full school fees.
Fahad had already paid ₹1,200 out of ₹2,500 but was still denied his class 9 results due to the remaining balance.
Case against school principal, teachers
Fahad's father reported the incident to police, leading to a case against the school principal and teachers for violating the student's rights.
The school hasn't responded yet, but Fahad's family says he was humiliated and his self-respect was hurt.
The situation suggests how tough paying school fees can be for some families—and how it can affect students' dignity and education.