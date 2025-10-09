'Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka,' 'Balakot Tiramisu': IAF dinner menu goes viral
The Indian Air Force's 93rd anniversary dinner on October 8, 2025, is trending after its menu went viral for clever dish names like "Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka Masala" and "Balakot Tiramisu."
Each dish nods to locations in Pakistan that were targeted in recent IAF operations, blending military history with a dash of wit.
Menu reflects on past military operations
The menu wasn't just for laughs—it referenced places like Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Jacobabad, with Bahawalpur and Muridke specifically known as headquarters of terror groups.
"Balakot" especially stands out, recalling the 2019 airstrike after the Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel.
For many, these names are a reminder of major moments in recent Indian defense history.
IAF parade showcased India's might
Social media loved the playful yet patriotic vibe, with many sharing the menu and memes.
The IAF hasn't commented on the buzz, but the anniversary event itself also featured a big parade at Hindon Air Base, showing off jets like the Rafale and Su-30MKI—a clear flex of India's air power and spirit.