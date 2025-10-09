Karnataka introduces menstrual leave for all women employees

Policy could inspire more private companies to follow suit

This move makes Karnataka the first Indian state to offer such broad menstrual leave.

Women won't need to show medical certificates or explain their health, helping protect their privacy.

Activists and medical professionals say it's a big step in breaking the stigma around periods at work and supporting women's well-being.

The policy could also inspire more private companies to follow suit, though legal scholars have suggested safeguards are needed to prevent any workplace bias.