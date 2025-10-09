Bihar teacher sparks outrage after traveling ticketless in train
A video from earlier this month showing a Bihar government teacher traveling in an AC coach without a ticket has set social media buzzing.
When a train ticket examiner (TTE) asked her to show her ticket or move to another coach, she accused him of harassment and refused to cooperate.
The heated exchange was caught on camera and quickly went viral.
TTE asks teacher for ticket, she denies any wrongdoing
In the clip, the TTE calmly asks the teacher for her ticket and points out she's done this before. The teacher denies any wrongdoing and tries to stop the recording.
Later, another video shows her confronting the TTE at a station with her father as police step in to calm things down.
Teacher's actions reignite debates on fare dodging
Online reactions were swift—many criticized the teacher for dodging fares and using her position unfairly. Some accused her of "playing the women card."
The incident has also reignited conversations about public servant accountability and just how common ticketless travel is in Bihar, where reports say up to 80% of passengers skip buying tickets.