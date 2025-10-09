Next Article
Kerala to offer free bus rides to cancer patients
India
Kerala's government is now letting cancer patients ride any KSRTC bus—ordinary to superfast—completely free.
Announced this week by Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar, the move is meant to help people who need to travel for treatments like chemo or radiation, whether inside or outside the state.
Just show an oncologist's certificate and you're good to go.
Why this is important
Kerala has India's highest cancer rates, with nearly 90,000 new cases expected by 2030.
For many, travel costs add up fast on top of medical bills.
This new scheme replaces the old subsidy, aiming to make life a little easier and ensure more people can actually get the care they need.