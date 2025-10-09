SC lawyer who threw shoe at CJI expelled from bar
Advocate Rakesh Kishore was expelled from the Supreme Court Bar Association after he threw a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai during a court hearing on October 9, 2025.
The SCBA called it a "serious violation" of courtroom decorum and immediately ended Kishore's membership and access to the Supreme Court.
Security quickly removed him from the courtroom.
Kishore later said he acted out of "emotional pain" over perceived judicial interference in Hindu religious matters, but didn't express any regret.
Kishore's legal career in jeopardy
Bengaluru police registered a zero FIR against Kishore for attempted assault on a public servant and intent to dishonor, with the case now moving to Delhi Police.
The Bar Council of India has also suspended his license to practice law across India and issued him a show-cause notice, which could lead to permanent disbarment.
Criminal contempt proceedings are being considered as authorities emphasize upholding respect for the judiciary and legal ethics.