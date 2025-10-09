SC lawyer who threw shoe at CJI expelled from bar India Oct 09, 2025

Advocate Rakesh Kishore was expelled from the Supreme Court Bar Association after he threw a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai during a court hearing on October 9, 2025.

The SCBA called it a "serious violation" of courtroom decorum and immediately ended Kishore's membership and access to the Supreme Court.

Security quickly removed him from the courtroom.

Kishore later said he acted out of "emotional pain" over perceived judicial interference in Hindu religious matters, but didn't express any regret.