Punjab Police bust BKI terror module, IED recovered
India
Punjab Police just stopped a major threat by taking down a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module in Jalandhar on Thursday.
Two men, Gurjinder Singh and Diwan Singh, were caught with a 2.5kg IED and remote control—police say these were meant for a targeted attack.
Group being run from abroad
Turns out, the group was being run from abroad—Harwinder Singh Rinda directed the operation, with help from UK-based handlers Nishan Jaurian and Adesh Jamarai.
An FIR has been filed under strict anti-terror laws.
Punjab's top cop, Gaurav Yadav, called this bust part of ongoing efforts to break up organized crime and terror networks linked to Pakistan's ISI.