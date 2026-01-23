Mumbai lost 126 hours to traffic in 2025—here's how

There's a small win: commuters managed to cover more ground in 2025, averaging 5.2km in 15 minutes (up from 4.8km). The worst day for traffic was September 16, 2025, when 129% extra congestion was recorded. Metro expansions and new coastal roads are coming on stream, and overall congestion was about 63%, but getting around is still tough.

India's cities dominate global traffic jam rankings

India is now the world's fifth most congested country—and second in Asia—with six cities making the top 10 most-congested cities in Asia.

Bengaluru led with the highest congestion (74%), losing drivers a massive 168 hours each year.

Pune and Mumbai weren't far behind, while New Delhi and Kolkata also ranked among the top for gridlock.

Urban India is clearly spending way too much time just waiting in traffic.