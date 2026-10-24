Mumbai man arrested for links with Pakistan-based terrorist outfit
What's the story
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 33-year-old man in Mahim, Mumbai, for his alleged connections with the Pakistan-based terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), media reports stated. The accused, Mohammad Hasan Abu Sarmad Akhtar, was taken into custody after investigators found provocative social media posts and audio recordings of JeM leader Masood Azhar on his mobile phone. The case came to light through Akhtar's online activity and a Telegram group.
Investigation details
Accused ran a Telegram group
Akhtar, who worked as a Rapido rider and sold perfumes, is accused of spreading radical content on social media.
The ATS is probing his alleged links with Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIOs).
Investigators found that he ran a Telegram group where he shared inflammatory speeches by JeM chief Masood Azhar.
He was also subscribed to a Pakistan-backed extremist Telegram channel, IBN-e-Qasim.
The Kalachowki unit of the ATS has registered a case against Akhtar under Section 196(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Past cases
JeM network in Gujarat
The ATS is now probing Akhtar's alleged network and trying to identify others who may be involved in this case.
In July, the Gujarat ATS had arrested eight people for allegedly plotting to set up a Jaish-e-Mohammed network in the state.
The suspects were accused of trying to recruit members and spread JeM's ideology across India. They had also formed an organization called "Darul Islam Gujarat Jaish-e-Mohammed."
The ongoing investigation into Akhtar's case continues as authorities look into the case.