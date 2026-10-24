Mumbai man arrested for links with Pakistan-based terrorist outfit

The ATS is now probing Akhtar's alleged network and trying to identify others who may be involved in this case.

In July, the Gujarat ATS had arrested eight people for allegedly plotting to set up a Jaish-e-Mohammed network in the state.

The suspects were accused of trying to recruit members and spread JeM's ideology across India. They had also formed an organization called "Darul Islam Gujarat Jaish-e-Mohammed."

The ongoing investigation into Akhtar's case continues as authorities look into the case.