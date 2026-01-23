Mumbai: Man arrested for trying to kidnap 5-year-old boy
India
In Mumbai, a 55-year-old man named Lakhman Choudhary was arrested after allegedly trying to kidnap a five-year-old boy from the Worli police camp.
The boy was playing with his seven-year-old friend when Choudhary tried to lure him away, but the friend's quick thinking made all the difference.
Quick-thinking friend saves the day
The seven-year-old girl ran off and told the boy's mother what happened.
Thanks to her alertness, locals were able to catch Choudhary and rescue the child.
Police say Choudhary had recently come back from Gujarat and are still questioning him about his motives.
This incident is a reminder of how important it is for communities to look out for each other—especially when it comes to keeping kids safe.