Mumbai: Man loses leg after resisting phone snatching on train
India
A 30-year-old man, Ritesh Yerunkar, lost his left leg above the knee after falling from a moving Badlapur-bound local train while trying to stop a thief from stealing his phone.
The incident happened late at night on January 18 as he was heading home from work.
Police have arrested the accused, Kailash Jadhav (27), who allegedly pushed Ritesh out of the train during the robbery attempt.
What happened next
Ritesh suffered serious injuries and had to undergo amputation surgery at KEM Hospital.
Thankfully, police quickly tracked down Jadhav using CCTV footage and recovered Ritesh's stolen phone.
Jadhav now faces charges including attempt to murder and robbery, and is currently in judicial custody.