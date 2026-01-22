Mumbai: Man loses leg after resisting phone snatching on train India Jan 22, 2026

A 30-year-old man, Ritesh Yerunkar, lost his left leg above the knee after falling from a moving Badlapur-bound local train while trying to stop a thief from stealing his phone.

The incident happened late at night on January 18 as he was heading home from work.

Police have arrested the accused, Kailash Jadhav (27), who allegedly pushed Ritesh out of the train during the robbery attempt.