Mumbai man loses ₹70 lakh in 'digital arrest' fraud
A 73-year-old former managing director of the mining division of a global conglomerate, residing in Mumbai, lost ₹70 lakh after cybercriminals pretended to be NIA and ATS officers.
Claiming he was linked to terror funding in the Pahalgam attack, they staged a fake "digital arrest" over video calls—complete with bogus warrants—and pressured him into sharing financial details.
The scammers even made him and his wife avoid their devices from September 25 to 27.
Similar scams have been reported in Noida, Hyderabad
After the scammers kept demanding more, the victim got suspicious and went to RAK Marg police.
Officers have registered a case under several sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act for cheating, impersonation, extortion, forgery, and criminal intimidation. The investigation is ongoing.
Sadly, similar terror-related scams have popped up recently in places like Noida and Hyderabad—so staying alert online is more important than ever.