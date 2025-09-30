Mumbai man loses ₹70 lakh in 'digital arrest' fraud

Similar scams have been reported in Noida, Hyderabad

After the scammers kept demanding more, the victim got suspicious and went to RAK Marg police.

Officers have registered a case under several sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act for cheating, impersonation, extortion, forgery, and criminal intimidation. The investigation is ongoing.

Sadly, similar terror-related scams have popped up recently in places like Noida and Hyderabad—so staying alert online is more important than ever.