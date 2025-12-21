Mumbai man puts N95 mask on air monitor, sparks online buzz India Dec 21, 2025

A video from Juhu Beach, Mumbai is doing the rounds on X and Instagram. It shows a guy covering an air-quality monitor with an N95 mask—the AQI reading drops from around 191 to 37, then jumps back up to 201 when the mask is taken off.

The clip, shared with the caption "India soon to be a Masking Nation," quickly caught people's attention.