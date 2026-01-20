Mumbai-Pune Expressway's missing link gets new April 2026 deadline India Jan 20, 2026

Big update for road trippers: the long-awaited 13.3-km "missing link" on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway is now set to open by April 1, 2026, according to one report.

This stretch will finally let you skip those slow, twisty Khandala-Lonavala ghat turns.

The delay from January happened because of tough terrain and tricky weather.