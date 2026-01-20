Mumbai-Pune Expressway's missing link gets new April 2026 deadline
Big update for road trippers: the long-awaited 13.3-km "missing link" on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway is now set to open by April 1, 2026, according to one report.
This stretch will finally let you skip those slow, twisty Khandala-Lonavala ghat turns.
The delay from January happened because of tough terrain and tricky weather.
What's actually getting built?
Think massive tunnels (almost done), a 900m viaduct (V-1) and a 650m cable-stayed bridge, and a road widened to eight lanes between Khalapur and Khopoli—all reported between about 94% and 98% complete, depending on the source.
So if you're tired of weekend jams heading to the hills, there's real progress happening.
Why does it matter for your next trip?
Once finished, this shortcut will shave off six kilometers and save around 25 minutes on your drive—perfect for spontaneous getaways.
Tolls will help cover the ₹6,695 crore cost over 15 years starting in 2030.
Bottom line: smoother rides are finally within reach!