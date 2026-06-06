Mumbai World Environment Day rally focuses on forests and mangroves
Mumbai marked World Environment Day with a passionate rally at Goregaon, where around 100 citizens (activists, urban planners, and concerned locals) came together for the city's forests and mangroves.
advocate Lara Jesani pointed out that existing laws often let environmental damage slide and stressed that people need to stay involved to keep institutions in check.
Coastal road threatens Mumbai mangroves
Speakers called out car-focused projects like the Coastal Road for putting 45,000 mangroves at risk, with activist Chandrakant Suvarna voicing frustration over ignored suggestions to realign.
urban planner Hussain Indorewala argued that Mumbai should prioritize public transport instead.
Activists also warned that a new master plan for Sanjay Gandhi National Park's eco-sensitive zone could bring more harm to the area's wildlife and greenery.