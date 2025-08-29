Next Article
Mumbai's 1st electric water taxi service starts September 22
Mumbai is rolling out its first electric water taxi service on September 22, promising a quicker and cleaner way to travel across the harbor.
The new route links Gateway of India/Ferry Wharf with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), cutting your trip down to under 40 minutes—way faster than the usual hour on old wooden boats.
More routes to come, including Alibaug and Elephanta Caves
Bharat Freight Group is leading the charge, starting with one fully electric and one hybrid boat (powered by solar, electric, and diesel).
These boats charge up in under an hour and are built for smooth rides.
Looking ahead, there are plans for hydrogen-powered vessels and more routes to cool spots like Elephanta Caves, Alibaug, and Belapur—making city adventures even easier.