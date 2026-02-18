Mumbai's 'Jai Ho' musical road hits wrong note with residents
Mumbai just launched its first-ever musical road—drive between Nariman Point and Worli at speeds reported variously as 60-80km/h or 70-80km/h and your tires play "Jai Ho."
But for people living nearby, it's less of a cool tune and more of an all-day headache.
Residents say they can't sleep or concentrate
From 6am to midnight, the constant humming is making sleep and focus nearly impossible for many.
One resident shared that many residents are keeping their windows shut and that interior-facing rooms are more peaceful than those facing the Coastal Road.
The sound even travels on coastal breezes, making things worse for those on lower floors.
Over 650 families have petitioned city officials to stop the music
They're asking leaders to focus on basics like better roads and cleanliness instead of flashy projects that disrupt daily life.
For now, Mumbai's musical experiment is facing some serious backlash from its neighbors.