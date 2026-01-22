Nagpur student's murder staged as suicide, autopsy reveals India Jan 22, 2026

A 23-year-old BA student, Prachi Khapekar, was found hanging in her Nagpur bedroom on January 19.

At first, police thought it was suicide after her mother reported the incident.

But a post-mortem later showed Prachi actually died from a serious head injury caused by someone else—meaning it was murder, not suicide.