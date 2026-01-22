Nagpur student's murder staged as suicide, autopsy reveals
India
A 23-year-old BA student, Prachi Khapekar, was found hanging in her Nagpur bedroom on January 19.
At first, police thought it was suicide after her mother reported the incident.
But a post-mortem later showed Prachi actually died from a serious head injury caused by someone else—meaning it was murder, not suicide.
What's happening now?
The autopsy results changed everything: police have now registered a murder case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested neighbor Shekhar Ajabrao Dhore.
Investigators are looking into forensic clues and talking to family and neighbors to piece together what really happened and why.
Investigations are ongoing.