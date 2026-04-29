Narendra Modi holds Varanasi roadshow, prays at Kashi Vishwanath Temple
India
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi visited Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, for a 14-km roadshow that drew huge crowds and ended with prayers at the historic Kashi Vishwanath Temple.
The event was all about connecting with people and celebrating the city's cultural roots.
Modi launches 594-km Ganga Expressway
After Varanasi, Modi headed to Meerut to launch the Ganga Expressway, a massive 594-km, six-lane highway built for ₹36,230 crore.
Spanning 12 districts, it's set to make travel across Uttar Pradesh much faster and smoother, especially between cities like Meerut, Prayagraj, and Lucknow.