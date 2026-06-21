Narendra Modi leads 12th International Yoga Day spotlighting healthy aging
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 12th International Yoga Day at Red Road, Kolkata, spotlighting this year's theme: "Yoga for Healthy Ageing."
The event drew thousands locally and saw nearly 2,500 locations worldwide, with participation from more than 210 Indian missions and posts.
The focus was on how yoga can boost both mind and body for people of all ages.
Modi calls yoga way of life
Modi called yoga a way of life, encouraging everyone to make it part of their daily routine, not just a once-a-year thing.
He praised Bengal's spiritual leaders for spreading yoga globally and linked yoga's holistic benefits to everyday health and resilience.
His message? Yoga isn't just exercise; it's about connecting with yourself and living healthier at any age.