Narendra Modi leads 12th International Yoga Day spotlighting healthy aging India Jun 21, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 12th International Yoga Day at Red Road, Kolkata, spotlighting this year's theme: "Yoga for Healthy Ageing."

The event drew thousands locally and saw nearly 2,500 locations worldwide, with participation from more than 210 Indian missions and posts.

The focus was on how yoga can boost both mind and body for people of all ages.