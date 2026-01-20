NASA astronaut Sunita Williams reunites with Kalpana Chawla's family
Veteran astronaut and former US Navy captain Sunita Williams had a heartfelt reunion in New Delhi with the family of her late friend and fellow astronaut Kalpana Chawla.
The meeting, held after a public session at the American Center, saw Williams warmly hugging Kalpana's 90-year-old mother and expressing her desire to continue to stay in touch.
Friendship, legacy, and a sense of home
Williams and Chawla shared more than just their love for space—they encouraged each other's dreams.
After Chawla's tragic loss in 2003, Williams spent months supporting her family.
Now back in India (which she calls a "homecoming"), Williams is celebrating their shared legacy as trailblazing women astronauts—and making time to connect with young minds at events like the Kerala Literature Festival this week.