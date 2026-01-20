NASA astronaut Sunita Williams reunites with Kalpana Chawla's family

Friendship, legacy, and a sense of home

Williams and Chawla shared more than just their love for space—they encouraged each other's dreams.

After Chawla's tragic loss in 2003, Williams spent months supporting her family.

Now back in India (which she calls a "homecoming"), Williams is celebrating their shared legacy as trailblazing women astronauts—and making time to connect with young minds at events like the Kerala Literature Festival this week.