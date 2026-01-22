NASA astronaut Sunita Williams to attend Kerala Literature Festival

What's happening at KLF?

Williams will kick things off with "Dreams Reach Orbit: Meet the Astronaut Who Touched the Sky" on January 22 evening.

On January 23 morning, she'll take part in an interaction under the Children's KLF in the children's session "Once Upon a Time in Space," with actor Rima Kallingal as the moderator.

Her next talk, "Astronaut's Odyssey," is set for January 25 morning, and she wraps up with "When Earth Can't Keep You Down" that evening.