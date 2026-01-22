NASA astronaut Sunita Williams to attend Kerala Literature Festival
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is heading to the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) from January 22-25, 2026, at Kozhikode Beach.
She'll join four sessions, sharing stories about space and her journey as an astronaut at Asia's largest literature event.
What's happening at KLF?
Williams will kick things off with "Dreams Reach Orbit: Meet the Astronaut Who Touched the Sky" on January 22 evening.
On January 23 morning, she'll take part in an interaction under the Children's KLF in the children's session "Once Upon a Time in Space," with actor Rima Kallingal as the moderator.
Her next talk, "Astronaut's Odyssey," is set for January 25 morning, and she wraps up with "When Earth Can't Keep You Down" that evening.
Why is KLF a big deal?
This year's festival brings together over 400 speakers—including Nobel laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah—and has previously drawn more than half a million visitors.
Held in a UNESCO City of Literature, it's all about connecting people through books, science, and culture in one vibrant spot.