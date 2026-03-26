Navi Mumbai airport to add 30 new domestic routes

NMIA's ambitious plans for the future

Major airlines like IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express are ramping up operations at NMIA.

Expect average daily departures to jump from 22 at launch to around 78 by April 2026.

With all these upgrades, NMIA aims to handle up to 90 million passengers annually in the future, cementing its spot as a major travel hub for the Mumbai region.