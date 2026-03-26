Navi Mumbai airport to add 30 new domestic routes
India
Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is about to get a lot busier, adding 30 new domestic routes beginning in April, expanding the airport's domestic network to 46 destinations.
The airport is kicking off its first summer schedule from March 29 to October 24, 2026, making it easier to fly directly to places like Delhi, Goa, and Bengaluru.
NMIA's ambitious plans for the future
Major airlines like IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express are ramping up operations at NMIA.
Expect average daily departures to jump from 22 at launch to around 78 by April 2026.
With all these upgrades, NMIA aims to handle up to 90 million passengers annually in the future, cementing its spot as a major travel hub for the Mumbai region.