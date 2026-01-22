Navi Mumbai man loses ₹74L in online trading scam
India
A 59-year-old from Panvel, Navi Mumbai, lost over ₹74 lakh after falling for an online share trading scam.
Scammers first gained his trust with small profits, then convinced him to invest bigger amounts by showing fake high returns on a bogus platform.
His money was quietly moved into fake accounts between late November 2025 and early January 2026.
Police urge caution after fraud exposed
The scam came to light when the victim reported it to cyber police.
Authorities have registered a case against five suspects and are investigating.