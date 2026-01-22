Navi Mumbai man loses ₹74L in online trading scam India Jan 22, 2026

A 59-year-old from Panvel, Navi Mumbai, lost over ₹74 lakh after falling for an online share trading scam.

Scammers first gained his trust with small profits, then convinced him to invest bigger amounts by showing fake high returns on a bogus platform.

His money was quietly moved into fake accounts between late November 2025 and early January 2026.