Navi Mumbai watermelon price at ₹7/kg after 4 family deaths

Forensic teams test watermelon and pulao

The tragedy involved Abdullah Dokadia and his family, who got seriously ill with vomiting and diarrhea after eating watermelon at a get-together.

Forensic teams are testing both the watermelon and chicken pulao they ate.

Early reports point to food poisoning, but investigators are also checking if stress or other factors played a role.

Interestingly, others at the gathering who ate the pulav did not fall sick, so their statements are helping piece together what really happened.