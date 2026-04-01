Navi Mumbai watermelon price at ₹7/kg after 4 family deaths
India
Watermelon prices in Navi Mumbai have nosedived to just ₹7 per kilogram after four members of a family died from suspected food poisoning linked to the fruit.
Usually, summer demand keeps prices much higher, but people are now avoiding watermelon out of caution.
Forensic teams test watermelon and pulao
The tragedy involved Abdullah Dokadia and his family, who got seriously ill with vomiting and diarrhea after eating watermelon at a get-together.
Forensic teams are testing both the watermelon and chicken pulao they ate.
Early reports point to food poisoning, but investigators are also checking if stress or other factors played a role.
Interestingly, others at the gathering who ate the pulav did not fall sick, so their statements are helping piece together what really happened.