Navratri begins Sunday October 11 with ghatasthapana, ends October 20
India
Navratri kicks off this Sunday (October 11) with the Ghatasthapana ritual, marking the start of nine days dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine forms.
The festival wraps up with Dussehra on October 20.
Ghatasthapana timing and rituals
It all begins with Ghatasthapana between 6:19am and 10:12am setting up a Kalash (pot) with water, leaves, and a coconut to symbolize growth. Barley seeds are planted for renewal.
Each day celebrates a different form of Durga, from Shailputri on day one to Siddhidatri on day nine, each representing unique virtues and traditions that bring people together for spiritual renewal.