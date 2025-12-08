Naxals kill contractor in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district India Dec 08, 2025

A road construction contractor, Imtiyaz Ali, was found dead near a security camp in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, on December 7.

Police believe he was kidnapped and killed by a Maoist group while working on a local road project—a reminder of the risks faced by those trying to improve infrastructure in the area.