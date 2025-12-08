Next Article
Naxals kill contractor in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district
India
A road construction contractor, Imtiyaz Ali, was found dead near a security camp in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, on December 7.
Police believe he was kidnapped and killed by a Maoist group while working on a local road project—a reminder of the risks faced by those trying to improve infrastructure in the area.
Ongoing attacks on development projects
Ali's assistant reported his abduction, which led police to find his body.
Sadly, this isn't an isolated incident—Naxals often target contractors and damage equipment to halt road work across Chhattisgarh's Bastar region.
The investigation is ongoing as authorities try to address these continued threats to local development.