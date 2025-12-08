Why Nehru opposed Vande Mataram as national anthem: Archives reveal
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a 10-hour discussion in Parliament on the song Vande Mataram, marking its 150th anniversary. The BJP hopes to use this opportunity to "reveal the reality" of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the debate in Lok Sabha and has accused Congress of dropping certain stanzas of the national song that he claims "divided the country on religious lines."
Historical context
Nehru's opposition to Vande Mataram as national anthem
However, the Opposition has accused PM Modi of "insulting" Congress leaders who were present at the 1937 Congress Working Committee meeting where the resolution was passed. Archival material from The Indian Express reveals that Nehru was fundamentally against adopting Vande Mataram as India's national anthem. In a Cabinet note dated May 21, 1948, he explained why Jana Gana Mana was better suited for this purpose.
Musical suitability
Nehru's arguments for choosing Jana Gana Mana
"A National Anthem is, of course, a form of words, but it is even more so a tune or a musical score," Nehru argued. He wrote that Jana Gana Mana meets these criteria as it can be played by orchestras and military bands both in India and abroad. On the other hand, he found Vande Mataram "not an easy tune for orchestral or band rendering."
Tune and language
Nehru's concerns about Vande Mataram's tune and language
Nehru highlighted that Vande Mataram, "for all its beauty and history, is not an easy tune for orchestral or band rendering. It is rather plaintive and mournful tune, which makes it difficult for foreigners to appreciate as music." He said Jana Gana Mana has distinctive features that appeal to both Indian and foreign audiences. Nehru also noted that the language of Jana Gana Mana was simpler than Vande Mataram, which he found "very difficult for an average person."
National song
Nehru's letter to B C Roy on Vande Mataram
On June 15, 1948, Nehru wrote to Congress leader B C Roy expressing that he found Vande Mataram "completely unsuited as a national anthem." He said, "A national anthem should be something of victory and fulfilment, not of past struggle." Nehru emphasized that it's the tune of an anthem that matters more than the words.
National anthem feasibility
Nehru's response to Syama Prasad Mookerjee
On June 21, 1948, Nehru replied to Syama Prasad Mookerjee's letter on the national anthem issue. He reiterated his belief that Vande Mataram was not feasible due to its tune. According to him, Jana Gana Mana had already been appreciated in foreign countries and appealed to audiences both in India and abroad, he said.