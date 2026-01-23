NCP MLA's nephew dies in custody amid rice scam probe India Jan 23, 2026

Harish (Bhau) Daroda, nephew of Shahapur NCP MLA Daulat Daroda, died from a heart attack on Friday morning at Mumbai's JJ Hospital.

He'd been arrested in December after two years evading police, accused of being part of a massive rice procurement scam.

After his health worsened in Kalyan's Adharwadi Jail, he was moved to the hospital where he passed away.