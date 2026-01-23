NCP MLA's nephew dies in custody amid rice scam probe
Harish (Bhau) Daroda, nephew of Shahapur NCP MLA Daulat Daroda, died from a heart attack on Friday morning at Mumbai's JJ Hospital.
He'd been arrested in December after two years evading police, accused of being part of a massive rice procurement scam.
After his health worsened in Kalyan's Adharwadi Jail, he was moved to the hospital where he passed away.
What was Daroda's alleged role?
Daroda led the Sakadbav Adivasi Cooperative Society and was accused of faking farmer invoices to siphon off nearly 5,000 quintals of rice—cheating state and tribal agencies.
This was part of a larger ₹16 crore scam in Thane district; his group alone reportedly caused losses worth ₹1.5 crore.
What happens next?
Police confirmed Daroda's death and said an accidental death case will be registered in this connection; his health deteriorated in jail and he was shifted to state-run JJ Hospital.