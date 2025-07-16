Next Article
Near-Miss incident at Patna airport
A Delhi-to-Patna IndiGo flight with 173 people on board narrowly avoided disaster on Tuesday night when it overshot the runway at Patna's airport.
Thanks to the pilot's quick response, the plane circled four times and landed safely—avoiding a potential crash near a busy residential area.
DGCA to investigate what went wrong
India's aviation regulator, DGCA, is likely to investigate what went wrong.
This incident has brought up old concerns about Patna airport's short runway and safety—especially since a similar situation in 2000 ended in tragedy.