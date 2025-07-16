High ozone pollution observed in Indian mega cities
Ground-level ozone pollution jumped in big Indian cities like Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai this summer, says a new Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) report.
The main culprits? Sunlight mixing with emissions from cars, power plants, and factories.
Ozone is a serious lung irritant
Ozone isn't just a buzzword—it's a gas that can seriously mess with your lungs even after short exposure.
Northern cities see sharp spikes when the heat is on; warmer metros deal with high ozone levels most of the year.
Experts are urging better local tracking and tougher emission rules to help keep people safe.
Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad had varying experiences
Between March and May 2025, Mumbai and Kolkata actually saw about 40-45% fewer days with high ozone compared to last year. Hyderabad did even better with a 55% drop.
But Bengaluru had a 29% increase in bad ozone days, while Chennai went from zero last year to 15 this time around.
Clearly, each city needs its own game plan to tackle the problem.