High ozone pollution observed in Indian mega cities

Ozone isn't just a buzzword—it's a gas that can seriously mess with your lungs even after short exposure. Northern cities see sharp spikes when the heat is on; warmer metros deal with high ozone levels most of the year. Experts are urging better local tracking and tougher emission rules to help keep people safe.

Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad had varying experiences

Between March and May 2025, Mumbai and Kolkata actually saw about 40-45% fewer days with high ozone compared to last year. Hyderabad did even better with a 55% drop.

But Bengaluru had a 29% increase in bad ozone days, while Chennai went from zero last year to 15 this time around.

Clearly, each city needs its own game plan to tackle the problem.