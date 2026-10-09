Nearly 2 dozen trains to Delhi canceled before CJP protest
If you're planning to head to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh this weekend, heads up: nearly two dozen trains, including big names like Shatabdi and Tejas, have been canceled ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.
Railways made the call after warnings about heavy traffic jams near New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations on October 10.
Refunds for affected passengers
Popular routes like Prayagraj-New Delhi Prayagraj Express (12417), Kanpur Central-New Delhi Shram Shakti Express (12451), Lucknow's Tejas Express, and Varanasi's Shiv Ganga Express are all suspended for now.
Refunds will be initiated for passengers booked on the affected services.
Trains starting from Gorakhpur are running as usual.
For real-time updates or help, check the NTES app or call 139 before you travel.