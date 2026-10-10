Nearly 500 detained in Delhi after Jantar Mantar march attempt
India
Nearly 500 protesters, including students and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, were detained in Delhi after trying to march to Jantar Mantar without permission.
Abhijeet Dipke's parents spoke out, with his dad asking if students are being treated like Chambal dacoits, and his mom wondering why such strict action isn't used against real criminals.
Their frustration reflects growing worries about how protests are being handled.
Protesters call detentions politically motivated
The detentions happened during a proposed CJP stir against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Protesters say the move is politically motivated and that the government does not follow democracy.
Many of those detained were students, raising bigger questions about civil liberties and fair treatment of young voices in India.