NEET-PG 2025 cut-off slashed to -40, faces legal heat India Jan 22, 2026

The NEET-PG 2025 qualifying cut-offs have been slashed dramatically—so much that even a score of -40 now counts as passing for some categories.

This move, announced by the National Board of Examinations in January, aims to fill over 18,000 vacant medical seats after two rounds of counseling.

But not everyone's happy: a PIL has already landed in the Allahabad High Court challenging this decision.