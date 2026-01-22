NEET-PG 2025 cut-off slashed to -40, faces legal heat
India
The NEET-PG 2025 qualifying cut-offs have been slashed dramatically—so much that even a score of -40 now counts as passing for some categories.
This move, announced by the National Board of Examinations in January, aims to fill over 18,000 vacant medical seats after two rounds of counseling.
But not everyone's happy: a PIL has already landed in the Allahabad High Court challenging this decision.
Why does it matter?
Dropping the bar so low has sparked big worries among students and medical groups.
Critics say letting candidates with negative scores qualify could hurt patient safety and undermine merit.
Observers highlighted the gap—now even -40 gets through.
Many are calling for a transparent review to make sure quality isn't sacrificed just to fill seats.