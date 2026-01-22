NEET PG, MDS 2026 exam dates are out!
India
Heads up, future doctors and dentists—NBEMS has just dropped the dates for the 2026 entrance tests.
NEET-PG is set for August 30, 2026, and NEET-MDS will happen on May 2, 2026.
Both exams will be computer-based and held at centers across India.
Who can apply and what to know
To sit for NEET-MDS, you'll need to finish your internship by May 31, 2026; for NEET-PG, the deadline is September 30, 2026.
Admissions to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses will only consider your NEET-PG score—no other entrance exams count (with a few exceptions).
For all the details and updates, check out natboard.edu.in.