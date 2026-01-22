NEET PG, MDS 2026 exam dates are out!

Who can apply and what to know

To sit for NEET-MDS, you'll need to finish your internship by May 31, 2026; for NEET-PG, the deadline is September 30, 2026.

Admissions to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses will only consider your NEET-PG score—no other entrance exams count (with a few exceptions).

For all the details and updates, check out natboard.edu.in.