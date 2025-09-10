Nepali man arrested for supplying Indian SIM cards to ISI
Delhi Police have arrested Prabhat Kumar Chaurasia, a 43-year-old Nepali citizen, for allegedly smuggling Indian SIM cards to Pakistan's spy agency, ISI.
Chaurasia reportedly got 16 SIM cards using Aadhaar credentials obtained in Maharashtra and took them to Nepal.
Eleven of those SIMs ended up in Pakistan, where ISI agents used them on WhatsApp from cities like Lahore and Bahawalpur for spying and anti-India activities.
Bahawalpur is also known for being linked to the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.
Chaurasia was promised US visa on the pretext of journalism
Chaurasia told police he was recruited by ISI last year through a Nepali contact who promised him help in securing a US visa under the guise of journalism if he helped out.
He agreed to supply SIM cards and gather sensitive info on India's defense organizations.
When caught on August 28, police found digital devices and SIM packets with him.
A case has been filed for criminal conspiracy and endangering India's sovereignty, with investigations still underway to track down others in his network.