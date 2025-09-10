Nepali man arrested for supplying Indian SIM cards to ISI

Chaurasia was promised US visa on the pretext of journalism

Chaurasia told police he was recruited by ISI last year through a Nepali contact who promised him help in securing a US visa under the guise of journalism if he helped out.

He agreed to supply SIM cards and gather sensitive info on India's defense organizations.

When caught on August 28, police found digital devices and SIM packets with him.

A case has been filed for criminal conspiracy and endangering India's sovereignty, with investigations still underway to track down others in his network.