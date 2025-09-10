Next Article
Delhi to microchip 1 million dogs under new pet policy
Just ahead of World Rabies Day (September 28), the Delhi government has launched a new plan to better manage pets and stray animals.
With help from the UNDP, they're aiming to microchip 1 million dogs over two years, keep digital vaccination records, expand gaushalas, and make sure rabies vaccines are always available.
Pet shops, breeding centers must register
All pet shops and breeding centers will now need to register.
Starting next month, pet owners must show proof of microchipping and anti-rabies shots to get their licenses—or risk a ₹3,000 fine.
Plus, the MCD is teaming up with local councilors to set up feeding points for stray dogs in every ward and boost sterilization efforts—moves meant to keep both people and animals safer.