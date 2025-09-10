Delhi to microchip 1 million dogs under new pet policy

Pet shops, breeding centers must register

All pet shops and breeding centers will now need to register.

Starting next month, pet owners must show proof of microchipping and anti-rabies shots to get their licenses—or risk a ₹3,000 fine.

Plus, the MCD is teaming up with local councilors to set up feeding points for stray dogs in every ward and boost sterilization efforts—moves meant to keep both people and animals safer.