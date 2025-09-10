Next Article
Kerala: Ticketless vendor jumps from train to avoid fine
A ticketless vendor named Ashkar jumped off a moving train in Kerala's Malappuram district on Tuesday after a ticket examiner confronted him and allegedly threatened legal action.
Ashkar had been selling cool drinks on the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express but couldn't show a valid ticket when asked.
Vendor now on ventilator
Ashkar's decision left him with serious injuries—he was found near a culvert at Chirakkal, Tanur, and needed to be moved from a local hospital to Kozhikode Medical College for advanced care.