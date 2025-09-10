Next Article
IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Arunachal from September 12
Heads up, Arunachal Pradesh!
The IMD says heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning are expected from Friday (September 12) through Monday (September 15), especially in Papum Pare, East Kameng, Anjaw, Lower Subansiri, and Changlang.
West Kameng is also on alert for very heavy rainfall.
Farmers should take precautions
This weather could mean landslides, flash floods, waterlogging, and even power or traffic disruptions—so it's smart to stay cautious and follow local advisories.
Farmers should watch out too: strong winds and rain might harm crops or livestock. The IMD suggests delaying sowing and making sure fields have good drainage until things calm down.