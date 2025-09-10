IIM-Ahmedabad's first global campus to be inaugurated in UAE tomorrow

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) will launch an international campus in Dubai tomorrow. The inauguration ceremony will be jointly conducted by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the UAE's Minister of Higher Education, Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar. This event marks a significant milestone for IIM-A as it becomes the first IIM to establish a global campus.

Diplomatic mission Pradhan's official visit to UAE Pradhan is currently on a two-day official visit to the UAE from September 10-11. The visit aims at strengthening educational ties, fostering innovation and creating new opportunities for students and institutions in both countries. Today, he will inaugurate the Atal Incubation Centre at IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus, its first foreign chapter.

Official schedule Pradhan's itinerary Pradhan's itinerary also includes visiting the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi and attending Symbiosis University's Dubai campus first anniversary celebrations. Tomorrow, he will inaugurate IIM-A's Dubai campus with Dr. Al Awar and hold discussions on expanding educational collaborations. He will also participate in a roundtable with Indian higher education institutions in the UAE and join the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam plantation drive at the Indian Consulate.